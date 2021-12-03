5SOS Are Back With A New Tune Celebrating 10 Years Together

The boys from 5SOS have been working on some side projects but have made sure Christmas has come early, dropping a new song called '2011'.

Celebrating 10 years of being together as a band, the guys have truly delivered us a song that celebrates their time in the music world!

Tomorrow the band will roar back to performing live with a massive global livestream “10-year celebration” event at 9am AEDT.

The show will be broadcast free to fans on YouTube, the place where 5 Seconds of Summer began their meteoric rise a decade ago.

Appearing from Los Angeles, the show is more than just musical performances. As well as classic hits from their catalogue, the band embark on a comedic journey of sketches related to the last 10 years and unique insights into special memories and moments, plus the first live performance of the new single, ‘2011’.

You can see the event on the boy's Youtube page here.

You also can get your hands on '2011' here.

