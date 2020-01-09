58 Bardot Stores To Close Across Australia

Australian fashion retailer Bardot will close 58 stores across the country.

KPMG administrators announced the difficult decision on Thursday.

"Our analysis has determined it is a necessary step in rebuilding the financial performance of the business and maximising the prospects of a successful sale or restructure," administrator Brendan Richards said.

Most of the closures will be in New South Wales and Victoria, with just 14 stores set to stay open.

