5 Ways To Continue Your Hobbies From The Comfort Of Home

If being stuck at home all day is making you feel a little unmotivated, you're not alone!

Here's our top 5 ways to keep yourself entertained and educated from the comfort of your own home…and thanks to our friends at Telstra Shepparton, they have pledged additional mobile data and unlimited home broadband data for their consumer and small business customers. Enjoy!

Join an online class

Whatever hobbies you're into, there's an online class for just about everything these days! Stream at-home workouts, learn to cook, pick up some photography and editing basics, or develop your green thumb, with tutorials and online classes flooding the Internet.

Here's some of our favourites...

Masterclass offers online classes on a subscription bases for people of all skill levels. Learn from the best in the business, including writers, athletes, designers, musicians, politicians, filmmakers, and more!

Get fit from home with Australia's favourite superhero, Chris Hemsworth, who's offering a free 6-week trial for Centr. The Nike Training Club also offers a great range of exercise videos from cardio to weights to meditation. Or check out Adelaide-based trainer Kayla Itsines’ BBG community, with her Sweat app offering hundreds of 28-minute workouts you can do from pretty much anywhere.

Head to YouTube to find a free tutorial for just about any topic or skill you could want to learn.

Try gardening with Better Health Victoria, find free beginner instrumental lessons on Garageband, or simply search for a tutorial of your chosen hobby to find stacks of sites best suited to you!

DIY Forums

Learn from other projects or share your own on whichever forum best suits your hobbies.

Here's some places to get started:

eHow as stacks of how to guides that are easy to follow from home

LinkedIn Learning will help you keep your mind sharp and stimulated with lessons in writing, critical thinking, marketing, and more.

Learn how to DIY and chat with others at Do It Yourself, the DIY Network, DIYnot, Better Homes & Gardens, or Instructables.

Stream your own content

Use social media to connect with others and share your hobbies. Inspire friends and followers with your newfound knowledge, or video chat with a pal to keep each other accountable as you discover new skills.

Or if sharing content isn't for you, use music streaming services like Spotify or Apple Music, and dance around the house like no one's watching!

Virtual tours

You don't even have to leave your couch to see some of the greatest wonders of the world!

Check out some of our favs...

Get your art and history fix by experiencing the National Gallery of Victoria with an interactive virtual self-guided tour!

Explore the current collections at Museums Victoria.

Royal Melbourne Zoo is presenting Animals at Home Live, bringing the zoo to you with 24/7 animal live feeds and updates to watch at home. Warning... you may never be productive again!

Go to Louvre with online tours of some of its incredible exhibitions and galleries!

The Uffizi museum and gallery in Florence, Italy has masterpieces for you to discover with captivating descriptions and HD pictures.

Visit The Met Gallery in New York through The Met 360° Project. This award-winning series of 6 short videos invites people around the world to virtually visit The Met.

Podcasting

Listen to a podcast to learn something new!

Whether you’re sitting and taking notes, or playing a podcast from your speaker while you spring clean the house, browse hundreds of playlists at PodcastOne or catch up on the latest with Josiah & Herbie below!

And why not try creating your own podcast from home using a free recording software like GarageBand?

Whatever your hobbies are, let us know your top tips for keeping busy at home in the Facebook comments!

The world is quickly changing but out friends at Telstra are providing updates and information on their Telstra Exchange Blog, Facebook Page or contact your local Telstra stores and Telstra Business and Technology Centres (1300 822 236) to better understand how Telstra can help you and your business.