5 Times Central Vic Has Been on the Big Screen

Central Victoria is not only a beautiful backdrop to our lives, but has also served the film industry with some pretty amazing filming locations in both Aussie film & Hollywood blockbusters.

1. Ned Kelly (2003)

This film is both amazing and heartbreaking because of the casting of Heath Ledger as Ned Kelly. In case you’re not aware of the story of Ned Kelly *150 year old spoiler* he dies… Very sad. But it shows off some beautiful scenery in Ballarat and Hepburn Springs.

Rest in Peace Heath Ledger you beautiful man

2. Knowing (2009)

Knowing, starring Nicholas Cage, was supposed to be a Hollywood blockbuster, turned out to be a bit of a flop at the box office. That’s not the take away from this, it’s that Nic Cage has stepped foot in Mount Macedon, that’s what really matters.

3.Charlie & Boots (2009)

Paul Hogan & Shane Jacobson coming to Echuca was perhaps the biggest thing to happen in 2009 (maybe). Crocodile Dundee and the Dunny Man turned heads in a few prominent filming locations in town, and some lucky kids from Echuca East Primary School even got to be a part of the movie.

4. Picnic at Hanging Rock (1975)

Picnic at Hanging Rock will forever be the most terrifying movie ever created. The white dresses, the sound track even the trailer is terrifying enough. I’d watch Annabelle over this any day.

On the plus side it has some lovely scenery of Woodend.

5. Romulus, My Father (2007)

Thank goodness for Eric Bana showcasing a whole stack of places across Central Victoria in this 2007 film. Ballarat, Bendigo, Castelmaine, Maryborough & Maldon all appear in this film, and Central Vic obviously did such a great job making Bana and his film friends fell at home, that Castlemaine was given the World Premiere of the film.