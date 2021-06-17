5 Things You Need To Keep An Eye Out For When You See Fast & Furious 9

Such a good movie!

Article heading image for 5 Things You Need To Keep An Eye Out For When You See Fast & Furious 9

It would be a massive understatement to say that the latest installment of the Fast & Furious franchise starring Vin Diesel and John Cena was action-packed from the opening scene to the end of the credits, but there are some cracker moments you need to keep your eyes peeled for.

There's a slight spoiler warning on this if you want the movie to be a total surprise...

Fast & Furious 9 is in cinemas now!

Post

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!

17 June 2021

Fast And Furious
Listen Live!
Fast And Furious
Fast And Furious
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs