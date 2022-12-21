5 Reasons Why The Fact Detectives Podcast Is A Must-Listen For Kids And Adults Alike

The Fact Detectives podcast is a hit with kids and adults alike, and there are plenty of reasons why. Here are five reasons why this show is a must-listen for anyone curious about the world around them:

It’s Educational: The Fact Detectives ask big questions and seek out smart grown-ups to provide answers, making it a fun and informative listening experience for kids and adults alike. Whether you’re interested in animals, science, history, or culture, there’s something for everyone on this show.

It’s Interactive: The Fact Detectives encourage listeners to submit their own questions and participate in the fact-finding process. This not only adds an extra layer of engagement for listeners, but it also helps to ensure that the show covers a wide range of topics and interests.

It’s Engaging: The show is hosted by two energetic and curious kids, Anika and Dexter, who keep listeners engaged and entertained with their enthusiasm and sense of wonder. Their natural curiosity and excitement about the world make the show a joy to listen to.

It’s Convenient: With new episodes released every fortnight, there’s always something new and interesting to listen to. Plus, the podcast format makes it easy to access and enjoy on the go.

It’s Diverse: The Fact Detectives cover a wide range of topics, from animals and science to history and culture. This means that there’s always something new and interesting to learn about, no matter what your interests are.

Sign up to LiSTNR to hear The Fact Detectives for free!

Summer holidays are the perfect time to keep the kids entertained. Search KIDS in the LiSTNR app now.