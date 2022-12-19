5 Podcasts To Help You Reach Your Goals In 2023

It's a new year - so that means a new you, right?

If you've decided that 2023 is the year you'll be smarter, fitter, more interesting or more - we've got you covered! Here's our favourite podcast to help you become a better person in 2023 and you'll be entertained while you do it!

So you want to be... more across the news

You need to listen to The Briefing on the daily. It's Australia’s fastest growing daily news podcast for a reason! The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes so you can easily add it to your morning commute.



So you want to... be a smarty pants

The Science Briefing is for you if you want to fit more learning into your day! A podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine, The Science Briefing brings you the latest research in technology, health, climate, physics, artificial intelligence, space and more.

So you want to... be happier

Check out Crappy To Happy. Listen as Cass Dunn, a clinical psychologist, chats with interesting and inspiring guests to help listeners find the root of the reasons why they may not be performing at their best and discover practical, meaningful ways to make impactful changes to feel happier, more energetic, and more confident.

So you want to... laugh more

Hamish and Andy's remembering project takes you back through the airwaves to some of their most memorable shows. Whether it’s a personal memory, a significant moment in history or the silliness of a segment that catches their eye, Hamish and Andy are looking at the run sheets from over 2,500 shows across two decades and picking one singular talk break to discuss.





So you want to...be healthier



If health is your goal, then KICPOD is the podcast for you! Hosted by Steph Claire Smith and Laura Henshaw, founders of Keep it Cleaner, an health & wellness app that focuses on feeling your best, not looking a certain way.





