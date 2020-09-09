5, 6, 7, 8 Steps Are Back With New Music!

They crafted the songs that were the soundtrack to a generation and now Steps are back with a brand new sound, thanks to one particular Aussie.

From '5,6,7,8' to 'Tragedy', we know all the words to every Steps song. Cut to 2020 and the band has teamed up with iconic singer-songwriter Sia for their new song 'What The Future Holds', written by the singer just for them!

Their sixth album of the same name will be released on November 27 and when talking about their latest music, the band said “We will never forget the past with Steps, it’s what made us, but we’ve got to look to the future too. We were so thrilled that the last album was a success and it gave us a new lease of life. Performing live has always been our favourite part of being in Steps – we had the most fun of our career on the last tour and we’re already planning for the next one to be our biggest spectacle yet."

You can get your hands on 'What The Future Holds' here.

