42 Year Old Man Arrested Following Shepparton Death

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Shepparton last night.

Police were called to a physical altercation between two men in Deane Court about 9.30pm.

A 31-year-old Shepparton man was located unresponsive at the scene and died shortly after.

Police conducted a search of the immediate area and located the second man seated in a white Chery SUV parked on Oconnell Court.

A 42-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody and is assisting police with their enquiries.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information that could assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au