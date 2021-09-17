4 Construction Sites Closed Due To COVID-19 Breaches

Construction at four residential sites in Belconnen have been shutdown after failing to comply with multiple COVID safety measures.

WorkSafe inspectors conducted a compliance operation in the suburb of Strathnairn on Thursday where they found the breaches.

ACT Police were also called in to assist the shutting down of the work sites after they were found to have inadequate COVID Safety Plans, no COVID marshals, and no or incorrect QR codes.

The breaches come just one week after the sector was allowed to resume work after initially being closed when the ACT was placed into lockdown last month.

Work Health and Safety Commissioner, Jacqueline Agius, said the level of non-compliance is 'inexcusable'.

"This behaviour puts workers at significant risk of harm and puts us all at risk of COVID-19 infection."

"I simply won’t have it.”

During the three hour operation, inspectors also issued 8 stop work and 27 improvement notices for WHS breaches throughout the suburb.

Notices issued related to a range breaches including site security, site induction, falls from heights, inadequate supervision of workers, and provision of suitable amenities.

Commissioner Agius thanked the businesses that were compliant and said her team will continue to undertake such operations during lockdown and beyond.

