Just moments ago, an aggressive crocodile was captured by the Department of Environment and Science Wildlife officers at Newell Beach.

The same crocodile was also spotted swimming around Cooya Beach and Mossman River, until finally caught using a trap at Newell beach, just north of Port Douglas.

This crocodile was reported to be 4.5 meters long. Under Queensland state laws, crocodiles that are greater than four meters must be kept either at zoos or registered farms and used only for educational purposes.

The wildlife facility in Cairns will secure the crocodile whilst the department works on finding a suitable facility to place the crocodile at.

