300 Army Personnel Called In To Enforce Sydney's COVID Lockdown

The Army has been called across Sydney to help police crackdown on compliance as the COVID outbreak continues to worsen.

The NSW Police Commissioner put in a request for 300 ADF personnel ahead of plans to significantly expand enforcement activities over coming weeks.

Troops will door knock homes of people who've tested positive to COVID - as well as close contacts - to make sure they are isolating.

Mayor of Cumberland Steve Christou has told LiSTNR's Australia Today's Morning Agenda the state government have created a massive mess.

"It's looking more like a communist dictatorship everyday. The realities of this through the state government's mismanagement and the federal government of the whole COVID situation. Nineteen months in, New South Wales and other states across this country don't have a solution other than to lock people down harsher than ever," he said.

A record 239 new cases were confirmed on Thursday.

While residents in eight local government areas are waking up to new restrictions , including mandatory masks outside and a 5km travel limit for essential shopping and exercise.

