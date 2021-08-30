3 COVID-19 Cases Now In ICU

On Monday, Canberra has recorded an additional 12 positive cases of COVID-19. Of these, 6 were in the community while infectious and 2 have no current links to active cases or exposure sites. There are 12 currently in hospital and 3 in ICU. Of those known to ACT Health, there has been growth from the Fiction Nightclub, Bright Bees Early Learning Centre and Mirchi Indian Cuisine exposure sites.

When asked about the lockdown extension, Minister Barr mentioned that Canberrans would likely find out tomorrow.

Across the region, there are 191 current exposure sites.

ACT Policing and Access Canberra have been busy during the past 24 hours. They have performed 284 traffic stops, with 5 directions to leave the Territory. Access Canberra has performed 133 business compliance checks with feedback being positive.

Summary for the Day:

12 positive cases

6 were in the community while infectious

2 with no known links to current transmission sites

6 linked to known clusters and are household contacts

12 currently in hospital with 3 in ICU 11 are unvaccinated and 1 had had a single dose

236 active cases in the ACT

To keep updated with the exposure sites, visit the COVID-19 ACT Health website.

