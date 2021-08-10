25 Years Of Matilda: Where Are They Now?

Can you believe it's been 25 years since we were graced with the Roald Dahl book-turned-movie, Matilda?!

The 1996 film was about: Matilda shares a home with her parents and brother, who do not appreciate her. When her principal tortures her and a kind-hearted teacher, she uses her telekinetic powers to settle scores.

Ring any bells? Of course it does, it's one for the ages! So, where are all the stars now? Here's what we found:

Mara Wilson (Matilda Wormwood)

After being a huge child star and starring in other films like Mrs Doubtfire and Miracle on 34th Street, Mara quit acting in 2000.

She graduated from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and is a writer as well as a voice actor on podcast Welcome to Night Vale.

Danny DeVito (Harry Wormwood)

There's no doubt Danny DeVito is one of Hollywood's most recognised actors - he's been in almost everything! Most recently, he's been in TV show It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the new adaption of Dumbo and Jumanji: The Next Level. He isn't slowing down!

Rhea Perlman (Zinnia Wormwood)

Rhea was actually married to Danny DeVito during the film and is a success in her own right. She's still acting, often lending her voice to TV shows or making an appearance. You might've seen her in The Mindy Project. She's voiced for Harley Quinn, Sing and more.

Embeth Davidtz (Miss Honey)

Miss Honey was the absolute best! Thankfully, Embeth Davidtz is still acting and has been in The Morning Show, Grey's Anatomy, The Amazing Spider-Man, Mad Men and more.

Pam Ferris (Miss Trunchbull)

The terrifying Miss Trunchbull made the film! It turns out Pam Ferris is still acting - and so she should be, she was amazing! She played Aunt Marge in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, has been in Luther and Call the Midwife.

Honourable mentions:

Jimmy Karz (Bruce Bogtrotter) - He's now a doctor and has turned out to be quite the hunk.

Kiami Davael (Lavender) - Graduated with a degree in psychology, is still BFF's with Mara Wilson and keeps a private profile.

