Get Your Ticket To Shepparton's Gala Event of 2022

Tickets for The 2022 White King-Pental Business Excellence Awards are on sale now. CLICK HERE to secure your table.

The Annual Gala evening, which has been on hold during the pandemic, is set to return to RiverLinks Eastbank and celebrate the outstanding achievements of local business professionals.

Tickets are available from Riverlinks HERE (03) 58329511 with table bookings encouraged.

Supported by Shepparton’s own White King-Pental, 95.3 Triple M, WIN TV, The Adviser and Shepparton Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the Awards return for 2022 with NEW categories.

Winners of the Business Excellence Awards will be announced at the Gala Presentation: Friday 28th October, 2022 from 6pm.

The Business Excellence Awards have a category relevant for most businesses, organisations and individuals.

This is your opportunity to shine in the area of Customer Service. There are three areas of recognition these are: Professional Services, Trade Services and Retail/Hospitality Services.

We are looking for overall Business of the Year. Nominees may be in any area of business and excel in their particular field. These are broken into three areas: Professional Service of the Year, Trade Service of the Year and Retailer of the Year.

Visitor experience of the Year is designed to encompass the local tourism and visitor industry and enables any business providing exceptional “Visitor Experience” in one of two areas: Excellence in Tourism Hospitality and Excellence in Tourism Accommodation. The awards are a great opportunity for local businesses to obtain recognition for excellence in supporting the visitor economy in our region.

The best new business award is presented to a new business who has been in operation for less than 2 years. This award recognises operators new to business who have demonstrated good business practices in starting, setting up and growing their business for success.

The Best Marketing/Advertising Campaign Award encourages creative and demonstrably effective marketing.

Recognising ability to reach rural and regional consumers with modern and traditional marketing techniques.

The Entrepreneur of the Year Award recognises an individual or small group who have demonstrated excellence in enterprise, vision and entrepreneurial spirit, either in setting up a successful new small business or successfully developing an existing small business or social enterprise.

The Apprentice/Trainee of the Year Award recognises the overall performance in training, approach to the job and skills growth.

Nominees for these awards are judged during an interview process, on a set criteria which includes their job performance, personal qualities, planning and goal setting.

This award recognises where employers and employees, together with a supportive workplace environment, work in partnership to create and sustain good health.

Judgement will be based on workplaces showing they provide health and wellbeing strategies, healthy workplace strategies and mental health and healthy employee morale.

This award recognises an individual (under the age of 30 years) who has demonstrated excellence in enterprise, vision, and innovation in their profession.

We recognise businesses that have introduced new processes, services or products to affect positive change. This can be improving existing methods or practices or starting from scratch. Ultimately the goal is to reinvigorate a business creating new value and boosting growth and/or productivity.

To recognise a business that is adapting to a changing climate and a low carbon economy. Customers are recognising the footprint of a business and carbon emissions as being important with businesses they are interacting with.

Each winner will receive a personalised plaque and the honour of being the recipient of the 25th Anniversary Business Awards.

Category 12 – Hall of Fame Award

A business will be selected by the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry in recognition of outstanding Customer Service and Business Excellence as a Chamber Member since joining and being a continuous member over a period of years. The winner will receive a perpetual trophy and framed Hall of Fame Certificate.

Nominations are open to businesses located within the Greater Shepparton City Council boundary only until 23 September 2022. TAP HERE to make your nomination.