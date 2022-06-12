2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours Recognises Health Leaders, Sporting Heroes, Creative Trail Blazers, Educators & More

The late Shane Warne and tennis great Ash Barty are among those being recognised in this year's Queens birthday honours.

The Aussie Cricket legend, who died in March, aged 52, was recognised with a posthumous AO for distinguished service to cricket as a player, role model and commentator, to the community through charitable initiatives, and for philanthropy.

While Ash Barty who announced her retirement in March, has also been recognised as an AO for distinguished service to tennis at the elite level and to youth development programs.

Also among the 992 honour recipients were a number of Australia's top doctors and senior health officials who guided the country through the pandemic.

Dr Brendan Murphy, who was the federal chief medical office during the height of Covid, was honoured with a Companion in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AC) for eminent service to medical administration and community health and to nephrology and innovation.

While, UNSW epidemiologist and adviser to the World Health Organisation, Mary-Louise McLaws, has been awarded an AO for distinguished service to medical research, tertiary education and health administration.

Other notable Australians awarded Queen's Birthday honours include South Australian cabaret singer Libby O'Donovan said she "lives" for the arts, Victoria’s Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp, Managing Director of the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra Nicholas Heyward, cook and author Donna Hay, NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant, author Susan Marsden, teacher's aide Jill Smith and many, many more.

The 2022 Queen's Birthday Honours list recognises 992 Australians, including 669 in the General Division of the Order of Australia, and awards for meritorious, distinguished and conspicuous service.

"On behalf of all Australians, I congratulate the Australians recognised in today’s Honours List," Governor-General David Hurley said.

“Recipients share some common traits – including selflessness, excellence and a commitment to service. They’re from different backgrounds, their stories are each unique, and each has served in different ways. This diversity is a strength and each has impacted their community and made it better.

“For that, we thank them and, today, we celebrate them," Hon Hurley said.

“Collectively the recipients, whose achievements span community service, science and research, industry, sport, the arts and more, represent the very best of Australia.” - Governor-General of Australia

