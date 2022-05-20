2022 AFL Grand Final Returns To Fan Fave Afternoon Time Slot

The 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final will return to it’s fan-favourite, traditional afternoon slot – 2.30pm, on Saturday September 24 at the MCG.

After two years of Covid interruptions, which saw the Grand Final moved from the MCG to a night fixture at Perth’s Optus Stadium last year and Brisbane’s the Gabba the year before, the news is a return to normality.

AFL chief executive Gil McLachlan said while the Perth twilight event was a great success, it was good to have the final back in it’s traditional time and location.

"Prior to the start of this season, we emphasised that after two really challenging years, we all yearned to return to the footy rituals and routines that set the rhythms of our lives, to continue to focus on getting back to football and going to football as we know it," McLachlan said.

"That return-to-rituals principle underpinned our decision making in ratifying a traditional start time - the prestige, nostalgia and atmosphere of the day Grand Final is something we all know and love.

"The 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final is sure to be a fantastic spectacle for both the fans in the stadium and the millions watching around the country and overseas."

This means the Grand Final will start at 2.30pm for ACT, New South Wales, Queensland, Tasmania and Victoria, 12.30 for Western Australians and 2pm for Northern Territory and South Australia.

