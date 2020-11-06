2020 Has Been Made, Miley Cyrus Just Dropped A Collab With Stevie Nicks

It's what the internet called for. A collaboration between two queens of two different eras. Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks.

The pair have collaborated on a new remix of Miley's hit 'Midnight Sky' that has a good dose of Stevie's iconic song 'Edge Of Seventeen' folded into it.

What a way to kick off the weekend!

You can pre-order Miley's album Plastic Hearts here.

