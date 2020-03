You could be $200,000 richer and not even know it!

That's right! Someone has purchased a winning lotto ticket from Chaplain's Newsagency in Cloncurry.

The ticket was bought last week but since it is unregistered, the winner cannot be contacted.

JB spoke with Aiden from the North West Star with the latest details.

If you think it could be you, best call 131 868 to check your ticket