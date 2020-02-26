$1M Funding To Make Jubilee Oval A Sporting Hub

Griffith's Jubilee Oval is set to be invigorated with almost $1M of funding to turn it into a sporting hub.

Local sporting teams will enjoy new change rooms, toilets, canteen and a cricket pitch, while the rugby fields will be reconfigured to allow for additional fields and larger playing spaces.

The funding will also be used to provide additional parking & a shared pathway around the Oval.

The works have commenced at Jubilee Oval, with the removal of trees to make way for the new amenities block and parking.

Griffith Mayor, Councillor John Dal Broi said the alterations to Jubilee will assist local sporting groups to make the most of what is already a well-used ground.

“Encouraging an active lifestyle for our community is a priority for Council and with this funding we are pleased to be able to provide world class facilities,” said Councillor Dal Broi.

“Late last year work was completed on the new cricket training nets at Jubilee and these additional works will see Jubilee Oval become a sporting hub for cricket, rugby, and netball.”

“With work underway on the Griffith Sporting Precinct linking West End Oval, Griffith Regional Aquatic Leisure Centre and Jubilee Oval, Griffith and surrounds will have access to fantastic facilities, enabling large scale sporting events to be held in Griffith.”

Missed the show? Catch up with Claire & Brando here: