15 Elf On The Shelf Ideas For When You've Totally Run Out Of Creativity
We've all been there.
One of the most fun traditions for families at Christmas time is waking up and seeing where that pesky Elf on the Shelf has ended up!
But if you're an elf reading this who has run out of ideas for hiding spots, we are here to help.
These are a few ideas from other cheeky elves across the globe:
On The Stove
In The Fridge
In "Isolation"
In Bed
In The Printer
Next To The Bananas
In The Sink
Hiding In The Washing Machine
In The Paper Towels
Or The Toilet Paper!
Maybe Could Try A Spot Of Yoga?
Or Play A Game With Some Mates?
Time For Some Snow Angels
Or Other Crafty Activities
Or Just Try Hanging About
