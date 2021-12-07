15 Elf On The Shelf Ideas For When You've Totally Run Out Of Creativity

One of the most fun traditions for families at Christmas time is waking up and seeing where that pesky Elf on the Shelf has ended up!

But if you're an elf reading this who has run out of ideas for hiding spots, we are here to help.

These are a few ideas from other cheeky elves across the globe:

On The Stove

In The Fridge

In "Isolation"

In Bed

In The Printer

Next To The Bananas

In The Sink

Hiding In The Washing Machine

In The Paper Towels

Or The Toilet Paper!

Maybe Could Try A Spot Of Yoga?

Or Play A Game With Some Mates?

Time For Some Snow Angels

Or Other Crafty Activities

Or Just Try Hanging About

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.

This Is Officially Australia's Favourite Christmas Movie