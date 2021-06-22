15,000 Turned out and Tuned in for Winter Solstice Event

Over 15,000 border locals have gathered in QEII Square and tuned in on Facebook for the Albury Wodonga Winter Solstice.

The event shining a light on suicide and mental health issues on the longest night of the year.

After last year’s event was affected by Covid, it was a live stream only event, organisers opted for both in-person and online involvement during this year's event.

Journalist and author Georgie Dent, spoke at the event reminding Border residents, that a loved ones ill mental health is not a reflection on themselves.

“If your child, or parent, or your best friend, or your husband, is struggling with mental ill-health it’s not a reflection of something that you are or aren’t doing. The illness doesn’t discriminate, and all the love and support and good intentions in the world do not constitute treatment.”

If you are in need of support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.