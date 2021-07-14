14 Year Old Boy Violently Ambushes Young Woman On Lake Street

A 14-year-old Woree boy has been arrested following investigations into a robbery on Lake Street.

At around 11pm on July 13, police were called to the scene where a boy was accused of violently robbing a 28 year old woman.

Violent Robbery On Lake Street:

It was reported that the boy approached the woman from behind and violently pushed her to the ground.

He then grabbed her backpack and ran away from the scene.

Not only was the woman in total shock, but she also suffered minor injuries to her arm and ankle.

Police were able to locate the boy on Grafton Street and took him into custody.

He was charged with robbery using personal violence and possession of a drug utensil.

Bail was refused and he will appear before Cairns Children’s Court.

