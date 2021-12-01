14 Books We Have On Our Christmas List This Year

There's no better time to read than over the holidays, so we've hand-picked 14 wonderful books to put on your Christmas list for 2021, or they can be great ideas for someone else!

Here's the books we have on our Christmas list this year!

For the friend that lives for Outlander:

Go Tell The Bees That I Am Gone

The newest novel for the Outlander series - Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall were torn apart by the Jacobite Rising of 1745, and it took them twenty years to find each other again. Now the American Revolution threatens to do the same.

For that person that needs a little more love:

Trent Dalton, Australia's best-loved writer, goes out into the world and asks a simple, direct question: 'Can you please tell me a love story?' Endless stories. Human stories. Love stories.

For a great First Nations piece of writing:

Too much lip, her old problem from way back. And the older she got, the harder it seemed to get to swallow her opinions. The avalanche of bullshit in the world would drown her if she let it; the least she could do was raise her voice in anger.

Gritty and darkly hilarious, Too Much Lip offers redemption and forgiveness where none seems possible.

For the person wanting to level up:

After a stint policing the rough streets of Kansas City, Missouri, Chris Voss joined the FBI, where his career as a kidnapping negotiator brought him face-to-face with bank robbers, gang leaders and terrorists. Never Split the Difference takes you inside his world of high-stakes negotiations, revealing the nine key principles that helped Voss and his colleagues succeed when it mattered the most - when people's lives were at stake.





For the one wanting to learn & explore:

From award-winning psychosexologist Chantelle Otten comes the well-overdue, inclusive and meticulous guide to all things sex, bodies and relationships. From breaking myths about reproductive health to exploring ideas of consent, The Sex Ed You Never Had will teach everyone something, if not many things, about their body, and fun and pleasurable ways it can be used.

For the crime buff:

LAPD Detective Renee Ballard and Harry Bosch team up to find justice in this new thriller from #1 bestselling author Michael Connelly. Unfolding with unstoppable drive and nail-biting intrigue, The Dark Hours shows that, 'Relentless on their own, Ballard's and Bosch's combined skills . . . could be combustible' (Los Angeles Times).

For someone who loves a autobiography & all the behind-the-scenes:

The long-awaited autobiography from one of Australia's most popular, much-loved and enduring media stars, Lisa Wilkinson.

Lisa Wilkinson has lived much of her life in the public eye. One of Australia's most respected journalists and media personalities, her warm, intelligent and elegant presence has graced our television screens for many years, where she has shared, shaped and even shifted many important national conversations. But it all could have been so different...

For if you've just had a horrible year:

Sharing wise guidance on how to navigate difficult times, this is a funny, warm and practical guide to help you gain perspective on what's truly important in life - from a young woman who never expected to survive The Big C.

For Mum (but make sure you read it after her):

From the outside, the Delaneys appear to be an enviably contented family. Even after all these years, former tennis coaches Joy and Stan are still winning tournaments, and now that they've sold the family business they have all the time in the world to learn how to 'relax'. Their four adult children are busy living their own lives. But now Joy Delaney has disappeared and her children are re-examining their parents' marriage and their family history with fresh, frightened eyes. Is her disappearance related to their mysterious house guest from last year? Or were things never as rosy as they seemed in the Delaney household?

For when you need a good laugh:

Elizabeth Strout meets Marian Keyes in this wonderful, joyful, funny debut novel from Australian author Jacquie Byron.



Growing older doesn't necessarily mean growing wiser. A story about one woman, two dogs and the family next door, Happy Hour is a hilarious and uplifting insight into grief, loss, true love and friendship.

For the fashion lovers:

A beautifully written, revealing memoir from one of Australia's most popular and successful business women, Samantha Wills.

Funny, down-to-earth, revealing and heartfelt, Of Gold and Dust is a must-read for anyone who has a desire to start their own business, or a passion to live a creative life and follow their dreams. Her story is an inspiring blueprint for getting out there and finding the magic that awaits you.

For one of the most incredible stories:

Life can be beautiful if you make it beautiful. It is up to you.



Eddie Jaku always considered himself a German first, a Jew second. He was proud of his country. But all of that changed in November 1938, when he was beaten, arrested and taken to a concentration camp.

Published as Eddie turns 100, this is a powerful, heartbreaking and ultimately hopeful memoir of how happiness can be found even in the darkest of times.

For delicious recipes:

An entirely new-look Neil Perry that surpasses anything previously published and is everything you need to know to cook like Neil at home.

Whether you want the perfect steak sandwich or a comforting bowl of pasta, a southern Thai-style chicken curry or classic tiramisu, here are more than 230 recipes you'll love to cook.

For when you want to be transported back a few centuries:

A sweeping novel about the extraordinary woman who captured Napoleon’s heart, created a dynasty, and changed the course of history—from the New York Times bestselling author of Sisi.

