$100 Million Plan To Bring International Travellers To Cairns

There is an ambitious multi-million-dollar push to revive overseas flights to the Far North.

Advance Cairns is advocating for $100 million to be invested into the Cairns airport to bring international travellers direct to Cairns.

The latest Cairns briefing

The committee has released and document outlining a request for an $80 million stimulus for upgrades to the airport and a further $20 million to attract major European airline to Cairns.

Chairman Nick Trompf says an airport upgrade and international flights direct to Cairns could catapult us out of the pandemic.

“The most critical point here is that Covid has highlighted just how important aviation access and our airport is to everyone living here.”

The $80 million would be used for repair and maintenance work on aircraft and the facilities at the airport which would create an abundance of jobs.

Prior to the pandemic, international tourism brought in $1.1 billion to the area.

