10 Dead, At least 15 Injured In Canada Mass Stabbing

At least ten people are dead and 15 injured after a mass stabbing in Canada.

Local police set up 13 crime scenes in the Saskatchewan province following a series of stabbings reported about 8:20am local time.

Authorities issued a province-wide dangerous persons alert early that morning, but by the afternoon extended the alert to neighbouring provinces Alberta and Manitoba.

Police have said that some of the victims were targeted, while others appeared to have been randomly attacked.

The stabbings happened at multiple locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon in Saskatchewan.

Police told reporters they are expecting more victims, with some injured people transporting themselves to various hospitals.

A manhunt is now underway after police named Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson as the two suspects.

