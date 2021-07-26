1 Year Old Rescued From Yorkleys Knob Boat Fire

A power boat caught on fire off the coast of Yorkleys Knob on Saturday July 24.

Many people witnessed the thick plume of smoke coming from the northern beaches at around 6pm.

Boat Catches Fire:

Seven people, including a one year old baby, were on board the fiery vessel and had to be rescued.

Police were rushed to the scene, and luckily all those aboard are now safe and well.

While a salvage contractor has been tasked with removing what's left of the vessel, other mariners have been notified of floating debris in the water.

Maritime Safety Queensland officers are now investigating the cause of the blaze.

Catch the latest headlines and your daily dose of news on The Briefing, with Tom Tilley and Jan Dran, Annika Smethurst and Jamilla Rizvi. Available on Listnr