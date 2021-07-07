$1 Million Reward For Information on Luna Park Ghost Train Fire

A million-dollar reward is now being offered for information on Sydney's Luna Park fire in the late 70s.

The ghost train caught fire and authorities were called to the scene on June 9, 1979. Seven people were killed while caught inside, six of them children.

The fire was deemed an accident started by an electrical fault, but further inquests have been ruled inconclusive.

An ABC TV investigation into the fire sparked fresh claims that the fire wasn’t an accident.

Following the airing of the program, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that she had spoken to the families and there was enough scope for the case to be reviewed.

A review of the case was requested by the coroner earlier this year, with a strike force put together to investigate.

At 2pm Wednesday the NSW Government and NSW Police announced a $1 million reward for community members with ‘fresh and compelling’ information.

If you have new information about the Luna Park Ghost Train inferno, get in touch with NSW police on 131 444 or at police.nsw.gov.au.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.