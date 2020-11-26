Zoos SA Is Deadset Throwing A Poo Party & You're Invited!

Yes, you read that right... there will be everything from a sh*t shovelling competition and crappy gift certificates!

‘Brown Thursday’ is apparently the new Black Friday at Zoos SA, which aims to help to raise funds, smiles and literally throw all things crappy out the window for 2020.

The best part?

You can actually nominate someone to be in the sh*t shovelling competition and for sh*t gift certificates all you gotta do is head here and surprise someone with the crappiest gift ever.

To find out more, take a listen below!

