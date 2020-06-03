Zoe Foster Blake & Hamish Blake Are THE Greatest Couple of All Time, Here’s The Proof

We’ve seen some absolute power couples in our time, Kim & Kanye, Meghan & Harry, Chrissy Teigen & John Legend, hell even Noah & Ally from the Notebook, but none come close to our Aussie power couple, Hamish Blake & Zoe Foster Blake.

Hamish Blake is Australia’s Funniest Man, and Zoe Foster Blake is our Beauty Fairy Godmother (her skin, music & book recommendations have singlehandedly helped me through iso), and thank the heavens they found each other, so we can all believe that a love this pure actually exists.

The two met in 2004 at a media event, and quickly became friends, even collaborating together on a dating book together called ‘Textbook Romance’, before they were even together!

“I had never met anyone like her – confident, hilarious, obviously beautiful and very full of fun and life. I’ve come to know it as the Zoë magic.'' - Hamish Blake - Good Weekend

Things changed in 2010, when they were both single and realised their relationship was blossoming into something romantic, two years later they were married, and today they have two hilarious and adorable kids Sonny & Rudy.

The pair really are the Greatest Couple, here are the facts:

