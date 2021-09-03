Zero Cases Recorded For Queensland Today Following COVID Scare

A big sigh of relief for us, with zero new COVID cases detected in the past 24-hours following news of a Logan truckie testing positive.

A Gold Coast family of five have also tested negative. The group were thrown in hotel quarantine yesterday after younger members bragged to classmates about hopping the border to travel to Melbourne and back.

Police are now investigating. While the Premier admits in hindsight, allowing NRL families into her state while its hotel quarantine system had been paused wasn't the right thing to do.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt yesterday accused Annastacia Palaszczuk of a moral failure by allowing footy wags in, but cancer patients out.

The QLD premier now concedes it was a mistake

"I apologise. It shouldn't have happened. Unfortunately, it did happen and I extend my apologies to the public about that," he said.

In addition to the 50 spaces in hotel quarantine opening up tomorrow, an additional 680 will become available from Monday.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.