Zac Efron Has Been Cast In Lead Role For 'Three Men And A Baby' Remake

Yes, all your Eeeefron' dreams are about to come true.

Zac Efron has been cast as one of the leads in a reboot of the iconic film, Three Men and a Baby for Disney+ and as much as we'd love to see our High School Musical love holding a baby we can't help but wonder who the other two men will be?!

Please be one of the Hemsworth's...or both. We will not be complaining.

In the 1987 film, Ted Danson, Tom Selleck, and Steve Guttenberg starred as a trio of bachelors who discover a baby on their doorstep one day and reluctantly have to start caring for it. Eventually, they come to love baby Mary, and it's about as heartwarming as you can get.

So far, all we know is that only Efron has been cast in the remake according to THR and we are yet to find out which of the three men he will play, is he the new Selleck? The Danson? Or perhaps the Guttenberg?

Well, either way, we won't be complaining seeing Efron back on our screens...so, one man down, two to go!

