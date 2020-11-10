Zac Efron To Star In New Survival Thriller Set In The Aussie Outback

Honorary Australian Zac Efron is set to star in a new outback thriller set right here in our own backyard next month.

A Stan Original, the streaming platform shared the following plot summary, which highlights themes of greed and survival:

"When two drifters travelling through the outback stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found, the dream of immense wealth and greed takes hold. "They hatch a plan to protect and excavate their bounty with one man leaving to secure the necessary equipment. The other man remains and must endure the harsh desert climate, preying wolves and intruders, whilst battling the creeping doubt that he has been abandoned to his own fate."

The film will feature Zac Efron in the lead role, and I don't know, but I reckon Zac could handle himself in the wild.

AACTA Award-winning actor and filmmaker Anthony Hayes - who co-wrote the screenplay with Polly Smyth - will direct and co-star star with award-winning actress Susie Porter.

Hayes stated:

"This is an exciting, gripping and timely tale about greed, humanity, who we are, what we've done to the world and where we are heading if we aren't careful.

"To have Zac Efron as my main man on this film is an absolute gift and to see what he is creating already is like nothing we've seen from him before.

"I can't wait to deliver this bold, visceral and cinematic film to audiences all around the world."