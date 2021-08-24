Zac Efron's Stan Original Aussie Film 'Gold' Is On Its Way!

What's better than Zac Efron being in Australia? Obviously it's Zac Efron being in an Australian movie!

Gold is a Stan Original Film and follows the story of two drifters travelling through the outback who stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found. Then, the dream of immense wealth and greed takes hold.

They hatch a plan to protect and excavate their bounty with one man leaving to secure the necessary equipment. The other man remains and must endure the harsh desert climate, preying wolves and intruders, whilst battling the creeping doubt that he has been abandoned to his own fate.

Zac gave us a sneak peek with a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram back in December 2020:

Gold also stars AACTA Award-winning actor and filmmaker Anthony Hayes and award-winning actor Susie Porter and was shot in South Australia...which makes sense for Zac being in the state in 2020!

But that's not all we can expect from Stan, with a bunch of Stan Originals including Bad Behaviour, an emotionally and physically intense glimpse into the lives of teenage girls at the wilderness campus of an exclusive girls’ boarding school.

And is there anything better than an Aussie Christmas? Christmas on the Farm follows the story of an Australian author whose autobiographical book about life on a Queensland farm is snapped up by powerhouse publishers London & London. It stars Poppy Montgomery, Hugh Sheridan, Darren McMullen and Nicholas Brown. We can expect that later this year!

We're also keen for Bump season 2, Ironside, The Tourist and Wolf Like Me.

So keep an eye out for these great Aussie Stan Original Films!

