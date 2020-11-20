Zac Efron's Locked Down In Adelaide
He was filming new movie Gold
@zacefron
Film star Zac Efron has been spotted in Adelaide with his film crew following the announce the city would be declared a hotspot and entering into strict lockdown conditions for six days.
Those Two Girls revealed on The Sugar Rush this morning, what the star is doing in Adelaide and what this means for filming his new movie 'Gold'.
