Zac Efron's Locked Down In Adelaide

He was filming new movie Gold

Article heading image for Zac Efron's Locked Down In Adelaide

@zacefron

Film star Zac Efron has been spotted in Adelaide with his film crew following the announce the city would be declared a hotspot and entering into strict lockdown conditions for six days. 

Those Two Girls revealed on The Sugar Rush this morning, what the star is doing in Adelaide and what this means for filming his new movie 'Gold'. 

HEAR MORE:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android  for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.  

20 hours ago

Zac Efron
Gold
Adelaide
Listen Live!
Zac Efron
Gold
Adelaide
Zac Efron
Gold
Adelaide
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs