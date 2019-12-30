Zac Efron Has Spoken Out About Falling Sick In Papua New Guinea

In case you missed it, recent reports circulated this week claiming actor Zac Efron had been flown to hospital in Brisbane after falling ill with a deadly infection while filming on location in Papua New Guinea.

Now, Zac himself has spoken out about his health, thankfully reassuring fans that he bounced back quickly!

“Very thankful to everyone who has reached out,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.

“I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!”

What a legend! So happy he’s okay!

It was first reported that the 32-year-old actor had been diagnosed with a “form of ­typhoid or similar bacterial ­infection” and flown to Australia for urgent “life-or-death” treatment.

The Daily Telegraph later reported that Zac was given the all-clear to fly home to the US on Christmas Eve!

This was the first photo circulating of Zac in public, back on home soil after the ordeal:

Zac was in Papua New Guinea filming his new Man vs. Wild inspired adventure series Killing Zac Efron which sees him ventures “deep into the jungles of a remote, dangerous island to carve his own name in expedition history.”

According to Health NSW, Typhoid fever is a disease caused by the bacteria Salmonella Typhi that can be spread through contaminated water, food, or close contact with affected people.

In Australia, most typhoid and paratyphoid infections are acquired overseas by individuals eating contaminated food or water in developing countries while visiting friends and relatives or travelling. These infections are different to infection with Salmonella which usually causes gastroenteritis.

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.