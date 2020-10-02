Zac Efron Has Been Spotted Living It Up In ANOTHER Aussie Beach Hotspot

Detective mode activated

Article heading image for Zac Efron Has Been Spotted Living It Up In ANOTHER Aussie Beach Hotspot

Zac Efron, you cheeky devil! We know the Hollywood hunk has been living his best life in Byron Bay, where he met his Aussie waitress girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares! Like wow, goals.

BUT, now we've heard that he's now travelled to ANOTHER Aussie beach hotspot that's not Byron.

So, I did some digging to find out where he is because...why wouldn't I?

So, where has Zac Efron been spotted this time? Find out here:

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows

Amber Lowther

2 October 2020

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Zac Efron
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Zac Efron
Hit Entertainment
Zac Efron
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs