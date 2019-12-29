Zac Efron Has Been Spotted For The First Time Since Being Hospitalised In Brisbane

While filming on location in Papua New Guinea before Christmas, it was recently reported that Zac Efron had been flown to hospital in Brisbane after falling ill with a deadly infection, according to the Daily Telegraph.

It was reported that the 32-year-old actor had been diagnosed with a “form of ­typhoid or similar bacterial ­infection” and flown to Australia for urgent “life-or-death” treatment.

Now, the publication has reported that Zac was given the all-clear to fly home to the US on Christmas Eve!

Back on home soil, we have now found the first photo of Zac in public since the ordeal:

Zac was in Papua New Guinea filming his new Man vs. Wild inspired adventure series Killing Zac Efron which sees him ventures “deep into the jungles of a remote, dangerous island to carve his own name in expedition history.”

According to Health NSW, Typhoid fever is a disease caused by the bacteria Salmonella Typhi that can be spread through contaminated water, food, or close contact with affected people.

In Australia, most typhoid and paratyphoid infections are acquired overseas by individuals eating contaminated food or water in developing countries while visiting friends and relatives or travelling. These infections are different to infection with Salmonella which usually causes gastroenteritis.

