Zac Efron Gets Down And Dirty In Trailer For New Aussie Flick

Hollywood hunk Zac Efron has gotten down and dirty for his latest Aussie flick… but not in a fun way.

Stan’s new Outback thriller, Gold, sees the High School Musical star become a man obsessed, going to great lengths to protect an enormous gold nugget he discovers with a companion.

Love Zac Efron? Find out the latest about his dating life:

Throughout the duration of the film, the 34-year-old star undergoes a radical transformation, with the bleak conditions of the desert providing him with his fair share of cuts, scars, and intense blisters.

Seriously, we don’t know how they made him look that bad.

Catch the trailer:

Shot in South Australia, Gold highlights the dangers of greed and that terrifying thing called ‘the Australian wilderness’.

With just three cast members (Efron, Puberty Blues’ Susie Porter and Rabbit-Proof Fence’s Anthony Hayes), Gold allows its actors to flex their talent, which has seemingly had critics raving, with most publications giving the film 4 out of 5 stars.

Gold will exclusively stream on Stan from January 26.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: