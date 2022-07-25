Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens Suspiciously Return To The Set Of 'High School Musical'

Just months after revealing he’s down for a High School Musical 4, Zac Efron has continued to spark rumours of the long-awaited, much-desired sequel!

34-year-old Efron (who portrayed Troy Bolton in all three High School Musical movies) took to Instagram to share a pic from Salt Lake High School East - the real-life East High!

Looking for something to stream? We've got you covered:

Striking a pose reminiscent of that small-time, not-at-all-a-household-name flick, The Breakfast Club, Efron managed to pay homage to an 80s classic while also giving us (potentially) false hope for another HSM.

What a guy!

Take a peek:

Efron’s visit comes weeks after Vanessa Hudgens (who played his on-screen on-again, off-again girlfriend Gabriella) posted a video of her recent trip to East High.

One-upping Efron, Hudgens took the hope-baiting to another level, using music from the original High School Musical to soundtrack her clip.

Watch the video:

Honestly, just give us the dang reboot already!

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, about what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: