Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens Suspiciously Return To The Set Of 'High School Musical'

Are you thinking what we're thinking?!
Pic: Disney
Just months after revealing he’s down for a High School Musical 4, Zac Efron has continued to spark rumours of the long-awaited, much-desired sequel!
34-year-old Efron (who portrayed Troy Bolton in all three High School Musical movies) took to Instagram to share a pic from Salt Lake High School East - the real-life East High!
Striking a pose reminiscent of that small-time, not-at-all-a-household-name flick, The Breakfast Club, Efron managed to pay homage to an 80s classic while also giving us (potentially) false hope for another HSM.
What a guy!
Take a peek:
Efron’s visit comes weeks after Vanessa Hudgens (who played his on-screen on-again, off-again girlfriend Gabriella) posted a video of her recent trip to East High.
One-upping Efron, Hudgens took the hope-baiting to another level, using music from the original High School Musical to soundtrack her clip.
Watch the video:
Honestly, just give us the dang reboot already!
