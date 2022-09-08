Zac Efron Addresses Those Plastic Surgery Rumours Surrounding His Jaw

If you're a fan of Zac Efron, you may have noticed the increasing size of his jaw, which has lead to many people thinking he's had cosmetic injections.

Look, we're used to celebs getting plastic surgery, filler and Botox, so we wouldn't be surprised if the star had dabbled in it.

Finally, Zac Efron himself has addressed those rumours in a new interview with Men's Health. The 34-year-old shared that he had actually injured himself!

Efron was running in his house with socks on, slipped and hit his face on a granite corner of a fountain losing consciousness. He woke up to his chin bone hanging OFF his face! Eek!

He's been having facial physical therapy to help with it but when he was in Australia, he took some time off having the physical therapy, which ended up leaving him with a noticeable difference.

The masseters just grew. They just got really, really big," he said.

Basically, the masseters were overcompensating for other muscles in his face not being at their best.

The notoriously private actor didn't even know the internet was going wild with plastic surgery theories until his own mum called him to ask!

So there you go! Now, let's leave him in peace!

