YouTubers Reveal Exactly How They Tricked Carole Baskin Into Giving First Public Interview

If you haven't yet seen the viral video of Tiger King's Carole Baskin being conned into a fake interview with Jimmy Fallon, PLEASE do yourself a favour and give it a watch!

Thanks to prank legends and YouTube sensations Archie Manners and Josh Pieters, the elusive Carole Baskin has given her first interview since the release of the chaotic, documentary miniseries 'Tiger King'.

Baskin, who has been M.I.A since the series dropped, finally accepted an invitation to chat with The Tonight Show host, Jimmy Fallon, except... it wasn't really Jimmy she was chatting with.

The hilarious duo, collated a bunch of random audio from some of Jimmy's previous shows (specifically any episodes mentioning the word 'cat') and created a bunch of sound clips to form a surprisingly realistic interview between Baskin and Fallon.

The Hit Network's Krysti & Bodge were stoked to have one half of the comical duo on the show this morning, to find out how they managed to pull off the impressive prank.

Archie Manners dives into the full story, answering the question we've all been dying to ask, how on earth did they manage to avoid any legal ramifications?

Archie then goes on to provide us with some of the impressive tricks they used to con the Queen of cats into her very first interview with... well, no one. We also find out that Carole definitely wasn't the first person to fall victim to the gag.

With Tiger King fans across the world wanting answers from Baskin, whose portrayal in the series was less than flattering, after allegations and rumours of her involvement in the disappearance of her husband were put under the microscope, Carole has so far refused to interview with anyone.

Archie explains why they decided to remain respectful of Carole, giving her the opportunity to plug her Big Cat Rescue charity and instead, choosing to avoid the awkward questions about Tiger King.

Thankfully, after the hysterical prank when viral, Carole took the entire ordeal so much better than we could have expected and the boys are well in the clear. Again, if you haven't made a point of watching the brilliant video, follow the link through to the YouTube channel and get ready for the most cringe-worthy, yet hilariously mesmerising video we've seen this year. You're welcome!