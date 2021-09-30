YouTube To Put A Stop To Covid Misinformation

YouTube is set to remove videos containing misinformation about Covid vaccines in a bid to crackdown on harmful content that has circulated during the pandemic.

The move will come into effect on Wednesday with the platform to take down content containing misinformation including claims that approved vaccines are dangerous, the causes of chronic health defects or that they do not reduce the spread of Covid.

YouTube has demoted (effectively hidden from view) videos that have spread misinformation about non-Covid vaccines or promoted general vaccine hesitancy under previous guidelines.

Misinformation on the Covid vaccine has been a global issue that has generated conspiracy theorists and moral hysteria, giving rise to a new sector commonly called “Covid deniers” and causing tensions among the global population.

The spread of Covid misinformation is not the first of its kind says YouTube Head Of Trust and Safety Matt Halprin.

“There is still a lot of challenges around MMR (measles, mumps and rubella vaccine) and people arguing whether that causes autism. And as we know, the science is very stable that vaccines do not cause autism,” he said.

Last year, YouTube actioned a ban on Covid vaccine misinformation videos which led to 130,000 pieces being taken down. In total, it has removed 1 million videos motivated to spread general Covid falsehoods since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

The Google-owned platform’s move is off the back of Facebooks decision to remove false claims about Covid vaccines once they have been debunked by public health experts.

