Your Perfect Match On Tinder Is Written In The Star (Sign)s

Tinder have studied their data to make finding your perfect match that bit easier.

Dating on the apps can be an absolute nightmare! Can I get an amen?



Imagine if there was a formula to make it easier, almost like a cheat to dating apps. It sounds too good to be true, but Tinder has gone back through the data, crunched the numbers, and picked the brains of top astrologists, and found that dating can be much easier when we know our star sign and it's compatible sign.

The app has recently conducted a study that found what star signs work best with others, and how to spot them without having to ask the other person what their sign is.

See someone boast their 'spontaneous' and 'fun' nature in their bio? You've most likely come across a Sagittarius. They won't respond to your messages? You probably have a Scorpio on your hands.

