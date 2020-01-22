Your Old Polly Pocket Collection Could Be Worth Thousands

Did you have a Polly Pocket collection when you were young? You better hope they weren't thrown out, because if you've still got one it could be worth thousands!

The mini playsets have gained a massive following online and are now considered collectables.

Polly Pockets in mint condition and still in their original packaging have been sold on eBay for hundreds of dollars.

The most highly sought after Polly Pocket is the Partytime Stampers set from 1992, which has an asking price of $5000.

Polly Pockets without their original packaging don't go for as much, but it's worth going through your toy collection and seeing if you are lucky enough to have an unopened original 90s playset!

