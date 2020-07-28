Your Next True Crime Obsession 'World's Most Wanted' Arrives To Netflix Next Month

- Entertainment NewsYour Next True Crime Obsession 'World's Most Wanted' Arrives To Netflix Next Month
Next Wednesday, Netflix is releasing the crime docuseries World's Most Wanted, and it looks as good as it sounds...
^ My brain as I turn on yet another crime docuseries
The series will tell the stories of five of the world's most wanted criminals, who remain at large, including details of the crimes they're accused of committing, how they've each evaded capture for so long, and the steps being taken to find them.
They include terrorism suspect Samantha Lewthwaite; Félicien Kabuga, a Rwanda businessman believed to have been involved in a genocide in his homeland; Sicilian Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, who has been in hiding since 1993; suspected drug lord and Sinaloa cartel leader Mayo Zambada; and crime boss Semion Mogilevich.
^ Me after watching an episode, heading to the Wiki page like I'm the one who's about to find them
