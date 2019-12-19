This Weekend Is Your Last Chance To Experience Perth's Most Trippy Interactive Event

This will be an event you won't want to miss because it will literally blow your mind, and blow up your gram!

SensAtion is a multi-sensory adventure for all the family. Each exciting experience will also provide a perfect backdrop for your Insta-worthy pics.

Be prepared to have all your senses challenged by more than 20 bespoke interactive installations

SensAtion Gallery is challenging us to think about our senses differently in this interactive exhibition that will challenge, educate and immerse us into a new world powered by augmented and virtual reality.

You can find the installation at the Corner of Hay Street and De Vlamingh Avenue, East Perth. So get down there this weekend, the event only runs until 23 December.

