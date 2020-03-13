Your Kids Will Love This Pre Easter Community Easter Egg Hunt!

I'm sure everybody's children have already reminded them, but just in case it's slipped your mind - EASTER IS ALMOST HERE!!

If you're looking for a way to keep the kids entertained in the lead up to the big day, we have the PERFECT solution for you.

Thanks to St Paul's Anglican Grammar School, your children are cordially invited to take part in a FREE Easter egg hunt on Thursday, March 19th.

The fun and games will kick off from 4PM and carry on until all of the goodies are discovered. If this sounds like something your kids would be interested in, or you're just looking to distract them for a few hours, all you need to do is register before March 18th.

All kids 12 years and under are welcome to participate, so follow the link through to the website to sign-up. You will find your fellow egg hunters at 150 Bowen Street, Warragul. For more information, call 5623 5833.

Happy hunting!!

