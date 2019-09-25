This Is Where To Celebrate National Dumpling Day In Melbourne

National dumpling day is this Thursday and we have created the ultimate guide to finding the best deals and dumplings to munch on!

Here where you can find the best deals...

1. Goldie Canteen + Brews

PRICE: $25 (All You Can Eat Dumplings + 600 free dumplings will be given away)

2. Oriental Teahouse

PRICE: $65 per person (includes six-courses with 15 different dumplings + n additional $20 per personguests can upgrade to include wine matches)

3. Box Hill Central

(*All of these dumpling havens are located at Box Hill Central, talk about convenient!)

PRICE: Varying (we've picked our fav places in this dumpling mecca of Melbourne)

Pan Fried Pork Dumpling

Not only is this crowd favourite super crispy on the outside, it’s also super flavoursome and juicy on the inside with a delicate deep-fried netting served straight from the pan. But that's not all, this Taiwanese eatery a plethora of yummy other items on their menu...

ii. TINA’S NOODLE KITCHEN: If you can handle the heat, head to Tina’s Noodles to try their Chilli Oil Wontons. These Chinese dumplings are packed with flavour and spice!

These colourful, veggie filled Vegan Dumplings come in three delicious flavours: Carrot, Zucchini and Chinese Spinach.

