Your First Look At Vanessa Hudgens' Netflix Christmas Rom-Com

Netflix sure as hell knows what we want and is determined to give it to us just in time for Christmas, because they’ve just given us a sneak peek at Vanessa Hudgens' new Christmas rom-com!

Vanessa is set to star alongside Josh Whitehouse in the majestic holiday film, The Knight Before Christmas, where she plays “a kind science teacher who has been disillusioned by love and he's the cursed medieval knight she must help return to his time.”

Does it sound corny af? Yes.

Are we excited for it, anyway? YOU BETCHA!

Netflix took to Twitter to share the first images from the film and we cannot wait for November to arrive already!

Last year, Vanessa graced us with the festive Netflix film, The Princess Switch - so perhaps we’re going to get a Christmas-themed Vanessa Hudgens movie on Netflix EVERY year!

The Knight Before Christmas will drop on Netflix on November 21.

